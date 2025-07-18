Fall events on the Square Published 9:41 am Friday, July 18, 2025

With schools starting just two weeks away, attention has turned to fall events and schedules early this year. In that vein, dates for city-sponsored Main Street events for September, October and November have been approved.

The Square Market, which usually ends in August, has been extended through September this year. Because of early rains, some area growers were forced to replant, and some took the opportunity for second gardens.

Many farmers market regular vendors have only recently begun to see full produce and requested the extra month. The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, 17, and 24, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The popular Fall Concert Series will start on Thursday, Sept. 18, with two additional dates – Sept. 24 and Oct. 2. What started as a handful of people gathering on the Square on a few Thursdays has grown to large gatherings, many who bring picnics and enjoy local groups while children roam and play about the closed-off Square.

Art Mart is set for the first Saturday, on Oct. 4. An event that was brought back to the Square a couple of years ago after a decades-long hiatus, Art Mart will be larger than ever this year.

October will wrap up with the annual Scare on the Square – the family event planned around Halloween that has nearly outgrown the downtown area in recent years. Overflow plans are being considered for this year’s Scare event, but the location will definitely be on the Square unless weather forces a move to the Civic Center.

Email newsletter signup

November will be busy on the Square, beginning with the Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Two days later, on Nov. 13, Batesville will kick off the Christmas Holiday season with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

This year’s Holiday Open House is set for Sunday, Nov. 15, and will have all the regular promotions and attractions, including horse-drawn carriage rides. Also, city leaders are hoping that substantial lighting and music upgrades currently underway downtown will be completed in time for the festive season.

Last year’s Ice Ice event – a portable ice skating rink set up on the Square – was so popular with families that it will be extended this year. Three days of frozen fun (Nov. 21-23) on the ice rink will be available for the city’s children this year. Skates can be rented at the rink and the admission fees are nominal.

The Batesville Christmas Parade has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2, under the usual direction of Enid Lake Baptist Church.