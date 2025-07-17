Prison horticulture classes develop employable skills Published 9:02 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

A few of the people employed in various aspects of the green industry in Mississippi learned their skills while incarcerated at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Meridian.

The facility, like many in the state, offer the men housed there several educational opportunities that will provide avenues of gainful employment upon their release. In Meridian, Tammie Jennings teaches a horticulture class for inmates and calls upon the Mississippi State University Extension Service on occasion for support.

“I began using the curriculum from the National Association of Landscape Professionals, which covers topics such as first aid and safety, irrigation, trees and shrubs, pest management and much more,” said Jennings, an instructor with the correctional facility.

Students receive a certificate of completion after taking all six months of the competency training.

Email newsletter signup

“I try to make the learning process exciting and informative,” Jennings said. “We go outside to tend to our gardens, and I sometimes cook meals for the students so they can taste what they have planted and helped to grow.”

The correctional facility currently has two small gardens growing squash, zucchini and watermelon this summer. Last fall, they grew greens which they cooked and served at the local homeless shelter.

Shani Hay, MSU Extension agent in Newton County, has helped teach some classes at the facility and provided curriculum support numerous other times.

“Tammie reached out looking for ways to supplement the program she was using,” Hay said. “I realized we could use some of the Master Gardener curriculum, plus MSU has tons of publications and information that can support what the students are learning.”

Hay said the horticulture training offered by Jennings opens doors for the inmates.

“These men who go through it come out with real-world experience,” Hay said. “They have to do a landscape design that includes an irrigation layout, the species of the plants being used and make sure it is water wise.”

MSU is responsible for administering pesticide applicator training and certification for Mississippi. Hay said she brought the private pesticide applicator program to the correctional facility, and several students have completed that program.

“Several men have left the prison with private pesticide applicator training, and several have expressed interest in getting their commercial applicator certificate,” Hay said.

Eddie Smith, host of the MSU Southern Gardening television program and print column, has been a guest lecturer at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

“The focus of my presentation was pollinator plants and common insect pests of ornamental plants,” Smith said. “I was truly impressed by the level of engagement and the thoughtful questions asked by the participants.

“It was clear that they had a genuine interest in learning more about plants and gardening,” he said. “Given their enthusiasm, I’m excited to return in the near future to conduct a hands-on training on plant propagation.”

Earlier this year, 15 students completed the horticulture training program. Jennings said 25 are currently enrolled with the next graduation in November.

“As far as MSU Extension and Shani Hay, I cannot say enough good things about how much information and support I have received from her: coming to proctor the pesticide license exam, participating in our graduation ceremony and providing MSU publications that become a major part of most lessons,” Jennings said.

“Each graduating class gets better, and I am proud of these guys to see some of them start hesitant or doubtful about the class and to watch them flourish,” she said. “To see them not want to leave after they complete the course is very rewarding.”

Jennings said in addition to horticulture training, the correctional facility offers forklift training, GED classes, employability skills and psychology and American history college classes. She has found that many of her students are finding jobs using the skills they learned while incarcerated.

“There are a few students who stay in touch and let us know that they are putting their skills and knowledge to work after being released,” she said.