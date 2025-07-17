Northwest announces date for Annual 2+2 Scholarship tournament Published 7:31 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Northwest Mississippi Community College announced the date for the 2025 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament is happening Sept. 16. The event will be held at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch located off Crumpler Blvd.

This is the 21st year of the Annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament which benefits the 2+2 Scholarship. This scholarship since its beginning has raised over $731,000.

“It is amazing to consider that Northwest has been offering educational opportunities in DeSoto County for 50 years,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Patti Gordon. “The DeSoto Center became a reality for DeSoto County students for the 1975 fall semester, enrolling 192 full-time day students and an enrollment of 286 students for night class at Northwest. The 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament provides assistance for both Northwest and Ole Miss students from DeSoto County who attend the DeSoto Center. What a great tradition that has been established in helping these students.”

This year’s generous presenting sponsors are Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Cadence Bank. Northcentral Electric Cooperative distributes TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) electricity to a portion of DeSoto, Marshall, Tate and Lafayette counties in Mississippi. They became incorporated in 1950 and currently serve more than 30,000 members.

Cadance Bank’s mission is to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their financial journey. They have been serving their communities for over 100 years with the ideology built for ease, people first, with experts that are on your side.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at the following levels: Gold – $1500, Silver – $1000, Bronze – $750, and Hole – $250 and can be obtained by contacting the Northwest Foundation, or by visiting, https://www.northwestms.edu/ about/foundation/golf- tournament