Ellis elected VP of Miss. FFA Published 9:37 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Staff Report

South Panola High student Chrishon Ellis has been elected to serve as the 2025–2026 Mississippi FFA State Vice President. His election was announced during the seventh general session of the 92nd Mississippi FFA State Convention held in Hattiesburg.

Ellis’s journey to state office required months of preparation, including studying FFA history, strengthening public speaking skills, and expanding his knowledge of agriculture and leadership. He also participated in officer training hosted by the Mississippi State University Collegiate FFA Chapter, where he gained critical insight into the responsibilities and expectations of state leadership.

All candidates were required to attend the state convention, where final interviews were conducted. Ellis’s professionalism, dedication, and positive leadership helped earn him the role of State Vice President.

Since being elected, Ellis has spent the summer at the C.M. Brewer FFA Center in Raymond, Mississippi, where he and his fellow state officers have conducted three weeks of leadership camps for FFA members from across the state. These camps focused on building leadership, teamwork, and communication skills among Mississippi’s future agricultural leaders.

Next week, Ellis will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend the National FFA State Officer Summit. There, he will join fellow state officers from across the nation for advanced leadership training, advocacy development, and visits with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss the importance of agricultural education.

In his role as State Vice President, Ellis will work alongside the State President to lead Mississippi FFA’s membership, coordinate statewide activities, and help develop the annual Program of Activities (POA). He will also oversee committees and serve as an ex-officio member on POA planning teams.

Most importantly, Ellis will represent and serve the Mississippi FFA Association with energy, commitment, and passion.