Black Jack celebrates 199 years

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I did it. I really did it!

Last week I asked readers to go one day without complaining or discussing your health or how many prescriptions you have. I’ll always do something I ask you to do.

It was a good week. I did not discuss the weather or the roads. I’m looking for someone to take up my suggestions.

I had a very interesting conversation this week with a friend. He and his family just moved back from Texas to be near his aged mother. She lives in an assisted living home. He sits with her and a group of her friends every day.

“I have joined the organ recital group,” he said.

“Oh, really>? I didn’t know you played. I’m looking for a good pianist or organist.”

“You don’t want this kind of organ recital. First, the formal ‘How are you?’ then the overture: high cholesterol, pre-diabetes, and bum knees. Before you know it the music swells and it’s a full-blown concert of sciatica, angina, and every organ that can be replaced. Welcome to a front row seat of the worst organ recital.”

I wrote last week about Larry Browning’s coffee klatsch group that has met at Crossroads on Highway 6 for years. I apologize to this wonderful group of men. Larry has informed me that the name of their group is Crossroads University.

Carry on, solve the problems of the world, and have fun.

Shady Grove had an evening of worship in song with Mark Lanier this week. The Blessings of the Backpacks will be July 27 during the morning worship with a back-to-school picnic at Big Acres at Sardis Lake for lunch.

Mt. Olivet preacher Bro. Ricky has been doing a series on discipleship and Sunday he talked about the cost of discipleship. The choir, still remembering the Fourth of July, sang God Bless the USA.

Mt. Olivet will have a back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 27.

Matthew 25 Ministries, the group that goes downtown in Memphis once a week, needs some gallon-sized ziplock bags. This ministry is under the direction of Cliff Olson of Pope. Call Debbie Tidwell at Mt. Olivet for more information and let’s get those bags to Memphis.

Some time ago Mt. Olivet started a blessing box. It is wooden with a glass front bolted to a picnic table. It is open night and day and has canned goods, diapers, and almost any household product you might need.

That box is in need of canned goods and Bibles right now. Text or email me and I will send you the information.

On Sunday, July 27, Black Jack Presbyterian will have their annual Homecoming service starting at 11 a.m. with a potluck fellowship later. Bro. Craig Warren invites everyone to the service and the potluck. It is their 199 year anniversary.

Black Jack will have revival services Monday, July 28, through Wednesday, July 30. They will have an ice cream social on the last night. Rev. Jerry Long will conduct the services.

Black Jack is the oldest church in Panola County, formed in 1826, still having regular services. All are invited to attend and enjoy the rich history of the church.

Ponder this: Those of you who do not give up everything you have, cannot be my disciple. Everything. Luke 14:33.

