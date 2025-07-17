America First: Make NATO Great Again Published 10:13 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Matthew Becker

Guest Columnist

Si vis pacem, para bellum – “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The concept of “peace through strength” is derived from this maxim. It was part of President Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy and is also a mantra used by President Donald Trump as part of his “America First” agenda.

Unfortunately, some politicians in Congress and commentators elsewhere have a misunderstanding of what a nuanced “America First” foreign policy is, with folks surprised on his statement that “America First” meant that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and was invoked as justification for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

A true “America First” foreign policy is not based on isolationism. Rather, it means standing up for American interests, which includes seeing Russia militarily defeated by Ukraine. Acting with allies to contain the malign influence of anti-freedom forces (the Russia-China-North Korea-Iran axis) makes America safer. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is such an alliance that makes America safer and stronger – key aspects of “America First.”

President Trump has suggested that NATO member-states increase their defense spending from 2% GDP to a new target of 5% GDP, which was subsequently agreed to at the June 2025 NATO Summit by all member-states except for Spain.

Email newsletter signup

Prior to the Summit, Estonia and Poland had already planned to do so, which demonstrates their strong support of our alliance (for reference, the U.S. spent 3.38%, Estonia 3.43%, and Poland 4.12% GDP on defense in 2024). Trump must “Make NATO Great Again;” as I have written before, the West must be defended against the onslaught of anti-freedom forces and that in this civilizational conflict, the fate of Western civilization is at risk. A stronger NATO means a stronger and more respected America.

A credible commitment is also a self-interested manner of revitalizing our own defense industrial base, which is the reality of “peace through strength.” The naysayers within and adjacent to the current administration sound like those from the Biden era regarding certain weapons systems for Ukraine: that it would “provoke Russia” or “prevent peace.” In this case, it’s NATO that “provokes Russia.”

It’s the same ole song and dance of those who have yet to learn anything – Ukraine’s June drone attacks deep inside of Russia illustrates this point (there was no escalation). Furthermore, shirking on NATO would ensure that our respect and credibility would disappear – emboldening our adversaries.

Russia has no interest in either negotiating with President Trump or in peace: indeed, on June 20th at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Putin stated that “all of Ukraine” belongs to Russia and that “we have an old rule. Wherever a Russian soldier sets foot is ours.” Putin is unwilling to compromise and seeks total subjugation.

Therefore, President Trump must also call to “Make Ukraine Great Again.” He can do this in two ways, both informed on a nuanced understanding of “peace through strength:” (1) by arming Kyiv with the proper weaponry to decisively defeat Russia and (2) when the war is over, invest in joint American-Ukrainian defense manufacturing. This also allows for the revitalization of our defense industrial base to meet the needs of deterring war in two theatres, as our security interests in the Euro-Atlantic and Asia-Pacific are tied together. This is not a binary – Iran, North Korea, and China supply weapons to Russia for its current war; this axis will assuredly do the same for China’s potential war.

Therefore, a militarily defeated Russia with no land concessions by Ukraine would assuredly serve as a deterrent to our other geo-political enemy: China, who has been watching our actions and calibrating its plans for Taiwan and the wider South China Sea. Any hesitation emboldens the Chinese Communist Party. American security interests and liberty are served with a stronger NATO and victorious Ukraine. Si vis pacem, para bellum.

Dr. Matthew Becker earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Mississippi and masters in International Affairs from Florida State. He has taught on the topic of politics and security issues at Ole Miss and was a Boren Fellow in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He may be reached at: MatthewBeckerPHD@gmail.com.