Sunny “Renae” Smith Melton, 45, passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025, in Alton, IL. to spend eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Renae was born on September 18, 1979, in Oxford.

She loved to cook and share her delicious creations with others; lasagna being her specialty. You would never find her without an animal, Renae adored them. She was passionate about taking care of a four-legged friend.

Renae began her spiritual journey at Sardis Lake Baptist Church before moving to First Baptist in Batesville, MS. In 2014, Renae moved her membership to First Baptist in Foley, Alabama. Renae was strong in her faith throughout her life.

Renae is survived by her son, Daniel “DJ” Joseph Melton (Moiya) of Pope; mother, Janis Crawley of Batesville; sisters, Dana Smith Ware (Jason) of Batesville; Brooke Siniard (Josh) of Athens, AL; Cara Rice (Shawn) of Bloomington, IL; and one brother, Matthew Dooley of Batesville, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her beloved infant son, Tyler Lee Melton; her father, Joe Dooley; stepfather, Roy Cathcart; and her grandparents, Joe & Rubenia Crawley.

Friends and family are welcome to a memorial and celebration of life at Renae’s childhood home, 698 Cold Springs Road, Sardis, MS 38666, on Saturday, July 19th from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. Renae will be laid to rest at Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery in a private ceremony.

If you would like to donate to Renae’s funeral fund, you can do so via @janiscrawley or @Dana-Ware-5.