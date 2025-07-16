Russo representing Panola this week Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Gabriella Russo will represent Panola County in the 76th Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg July 18-19.

Russo is an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University, majoring in Biological Sciences with plans to pursue her Doctorate in Orthopedic Medicine. In high school, she was valedictorian, MSPA Journalist of the Year, a state champion in track, a two-time national cheerleading champion, and a leader in service and leadership organizations.

Russo volunteers with Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, serving in her church, and leading as captain of cross country, track, and Tiger TV.

In its 28th year as host city, Hattiesburg will welcome this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi Miss Hospitality.

Forty-seven women, who represent all regions of the state, will participate in this year’s program, with the winner serving for a full year as Mississippi’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.

Contestants arrived in Hattiesburg on Sunday, July 13, where they were welcomed to The University of Southern Mississippi before beginning a week of rehearsals, service projects, networking, and performances.

Email newsletter signup

The week will conclude with two nights of on-stage competition.

The Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition also has a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10.

Representing Panola County as a Little Miss Hospitality is Anna Revere. If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.

This year’s production embraces the theme “A Tribute to America’s Music,” inspired by Visit Mississippi’s 2025 campaign highlighting the state as the Birthplace of America’s Music.

The program will include special entertainment honoring Mississippi’s legendary musical contributions —from blues to country and rock ‘n’ roll.

The finale is set for Saturday evening,where the top 10 contestants will be announced at the beginning of the show and continue to compete for the title. The competition begins at 8 p.m. each night.