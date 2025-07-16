Remember When Code Was Speech? It Still Is

By Thomas L. Knapp

On July 14, Roman Storm’s trial — on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and violating US sanctions — began in a Manhattan courtroom. The allegations sound pretty serious, but they all boil down to one real action: Developing, in cooperation with others, a computer program.

That program is Tornado Cash, an “open source, non-custodial, fully decentralized cryptocurrency tumbler.”

In English, it’s a program that anyone can use, that no one controls, and that can be used to keep prying eyes off cryptocurrency transactions. It obscures who’s sending how much to whom. It’s a useful tool, whether you’re just a regular guy who likes his privacy or a group of North Korean hackers looking to “launder” your take.

Tornado Cash is “legal” in the US, at least for the moment. In 2022, the US Treasury banned US citizens from using it, citing “national security,” but withdrew the ban earlier this year after Tornado Cash users sued.

But its developers remain in legal jeopardy.

Alexey Pertsev languishes in a Netherlands prison, sentenced to five years. Roman Semenov is wanted by the FBI. And Roman Storm is in the dock in New York.

For writing a computer program.

This case was settled — or at least should have been settled — nearly three decades ago in Bernstein vs. US Department of Justice. One Daniel J. Bernstein sued over the US government’s “export controls” on encryption software, controls based on the fiction that such software constitutes “munitions.”

In 1996, The US District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that “code is speech,” and therefore protected by the First Amendment. In 1999, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling.

That PARTICULAR code COULD be used by PARTICULAR people to do PARTICULAR things is irrelevant to our absolute right to create such code.

That would be true even if code wasn’t speech. A lock pick can be used by a burglar or by a locksmith; a gun can be used to defend your home or to murder your spouse; an airplane can be used to transport passengers or to kill thousands in a terror attack. None of those things are, or should, be illegal just because they can all be used to do illegal things.

Roman Storm’s lawyers should file, and the court should grant, a motion to dismiss the charges — and the US government should stop attacking our speech and our financial privacy.

