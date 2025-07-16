Panola County property transfers Published 11:22 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Property transfers between July 7-11, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Justin Wade Robison to Asa House, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Davie W. Carter to Faruk Avdic, Lot 20-B (unrecorded) and Lot 20-A (unrecorded) of Sardis Country Estates Subdivision, located in the South Half of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jonathan Levi Blackburn to Tyler Keith, Lot 11-B of Section E, Lot 12-A of Section AA, Lot 11-A of Section AA, and Lot 10-B, Sardis Country Estates.

Heafner Properties, LLC to Joyce Key, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Christina Clark Braden to Christina Clark Braden and Kevin Bryan Braden, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Johnny H, Spiers, II to the United States of America, A fractional part of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East of Choctaw Meridian (Warranty Easement Deed in Perpetuity).

Samuel White and Cassie White to Shatavis Robison, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Emily Coleman to Putman Construction, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

James Kenneth Lunceford to Jack D. Talley, Jr., A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

James Kenneth Lunceford to Jack D. Talley, Jr., A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West (Warranty Deed with Reservation of Life Estate).

Elizabeth Cleghorn Wall, trustee of the Will Ramsay Wall, Jr. Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Cleghorn Wall, trustee of the Elizabeth Cleghorn Wall Revocable Trust, The South Half of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 7 West; 120 acres of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 7 West; The South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 7 West; and Part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Andre Poindexter and Gregory B. Logan to Taneshia Smith and Tanezia M. Smith, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, Sardis.

Garick K. Hill and Anitra L. Hill to Bertha Spencer, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Hentz to Jerrick Hentz, Part of Lots 1 and 4, Block 13, Section 35, Township 7, Range 7, Sardis (Revocable TOD Deed).

May’s Como Rentals, LLC to Como Inn, LLC, The North Half of Lot 17, Block 8.

Kevin McGee and Vanesia McGee to FSB & Co., LLC, for the benefit of AFWSD Roth IRA, Approximately 24 acres, more or less, located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.