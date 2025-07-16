​​​​Panola County jail log Published 11:25 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

June 30

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Martavius Deshun Lockett, 3355 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault and telephone harassment.

Richard Amos McGhee, no address listed, charged with sexual battery.

July 1

Eric Rashad Williams, 5633 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, held for court.

Wildarius Qushun Taylor, 246 Garrett Rd., Senatobia, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Javion Kesun Webb, 113 Diane Ross Rd., Como, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jessica Lynn Martin, 8161 Eureka Rd., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant (failure to appear).

Brandon Cade Hawkins, 3121 Cauthen Circle, Senatobia, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Chelsea Raven Baker, 2602 Bonner Rd., Enid, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Sandra Kaye Johnson, 113 Cove Road, Pope, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and no drivers license.

July 2

Steven Maurice Toliver, Crowder Manor Apartments, Lambert, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Christopher Paul Agnew, 102 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with stalking.

Jamese Shera Chapman, 3 Flowers Rd., Pope, arrested on a warrant (simple assault).

Toby Lee Tucker, 224 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Larry Terrell Boyce, Jr., 4131 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with violation of probation.

Jason Walter Wilson, 1998 Colonial Hills Rd., Southaven, held for Shelby County (TN) authorities.

July 3

Kawaski Jermaine Gates, 108 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with trespassing.

July 4

Alantra Kien Wallace, 973 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Charles Richard Johnson, Jr., 2465 CR 3121, Vaiden, charged with BUI, disorderly conduct, no boating license, and no navigation lights.

Christopher Fitzgerald Hastings, 107 Loraine Rd., Memphis, charged with DUI.

July 5

Curstin Shayne Gibson, 233 Westdale Dr., Pope, charged with contempt of court.

Melvin Nathaniel Cain, 3467A Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with no tag.

Jalen Rene Butler, 804 Johnson Cove, Oxford, charged with speeding (110/65).

Diana Lynn Mendoza, 120 Wylie St., Brighton, TN, charged with DUI and no insurance.

William Christian Garrison, 204 Glendale St., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Paris Jamal Taylor, 256 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no tag.

Elmer Gene Mcgee, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Roosevelt Latroy Black, 124 Field St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

July 6

Leroy Wilson, Jr., 89 Sanders Rd., Coldwater, charged with DUI, no drivers license, expired tag, and disregard for a traffic device.

Terry Leuvon Tribble, 213 Elna Dr., Batesville, charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Takeelia Marie Loveberry, 260A Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

July 7

Lashun Terrell Tardy, 3568 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tineka Danielle Hull, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Lashun Terrell Tardy, 3568 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Shamyra Quanshae House, 339 Hays St., Batesville, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Edward Dewayne House, 104 Autumn Ave., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jessica Lynn Martin, 8161 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and disorderly conduct.

July 8

Eddie Dewayne Brown, 3200C Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (4th) and improper equipment.

Rickey Derell Lofton, 500 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Hunter Andrew Hall, 1816 North Main St., Water Valley, charged with grand larceny.

Lisa Birdsong Hale, 100 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of the public safety ordinance.

Marvell Lyons, 231 Pegues Circle, Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Forest Michael Kieswetter, 2207 John Harmon Rd., Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and improper equipment.

July 9

John Ahmedbenin Griffin, 1056 Ellis Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.

Dedrick Fernell Ards, 204 Claude St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of the 911 emergency call system.

John Scott Adams, 3 Harmon Circle, Batesville, charged with DUI (other), disorderly conduct, careless driving, failure to yield, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to yield to blue lights.

July 10

Randal Roy Baker, 3733 Acadia, New Orleans, charged with violation of the public safety ordinance and providing false ID information.

Kenny Wayne Reed, 653 Todd St., Coldwater, charged with trespassing.

Christopher Lee Mettetal, 23 Shady Lane, Pope, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jonathan Terrell Bowden, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with a Drug Court violation,.

Robin Ashley Melton, 23 Shady Lane, Pope, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

July 11

Christina Kashondra Allen, 200 King St., Batesville, charged with second degree arson.

July 12

J’tavien Santwane Hicks, 225 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Bentley Mitchell Hallam, 33 Blue Jay Way, Pope, charged with sexual battery.

Deadrien Vernon Chapman, 6079A Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (4th).

Shatobie Ziesha Smith, 1882 Charlie Pride Hwy., Marks, arrested on a bench warrant.

James Anthony Ladd, 740A Wells Ext., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Melvin Willie, 105 Lester St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Breaundra Monae Gross, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Kathryn Lynn Barnes, 8233 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and malicious mischief.

Lee Anthony Robertson, 11709 Hwy. 7, Water Valley, charged with contempt of court, shoplifting, and trespassing.

Carlos Manuel Garcia, 3480 Old Getwell Rd., Memphis, charged with BUI and no boating license.

Richard Eugene Jones, 6416B Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Dustin Trent Purser, 6416B Barnacre Rd, Sardis, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.

July 13

Jermichael Korveil Edwards, 321 Church St., Como, charged with disturbance of a business and disorderly conduct.

Detaria Daigonay Terrianeir Jackson, 202 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.