New Beginning music program Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

New Beginning Community Church will be honoring the church’s two musicians, Chasity Steen & Deon Cotton on Sunday, July 13, at 2 p.m.

All are invited to attend. The church pastor is James Wright, the assistant pastor is Dan Herring, first ladies are Bettye Wright and Shirley Herring.