Mt. Zion celebrates 155 Published 11:44 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Pastor Tommy Cash and the Mt. Zion M.B. Church family will celebrate its 155th church anniversary on Sunday, July 27.

Pastor Charles Becton and the New Rock Hill M.B. Church will be the special guests at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to join at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.