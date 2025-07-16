Mary Jane Davis, 82 Published 11:49 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Mary Jane Davis, 82, passed away Monday, July 14, 2025, at Tallahatchie General Nursing Home in Charleston. She was the widow of the late James A. Davis, Jr.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral service, Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Born on October 29, 1942, in Sledge, Mary was a radiant light whose positive spirit and unwavering love for her family will forever be cherished.

Mary dedicated her life to hard work as a retired factory worker, a career that instilled in her a strong sense of devotion and resilience. She often shared her life’s joys and challenges with those around her, exemplifying the values of hard work and determination. Her generous heart extended beyond her work; she cherished hobbies such as sewing and quilting, and loved cooking holiday meals that brought her family together. Mary often took time to pray for her family, a testament to her deep love and commitment to them.

She was a member of West Marks Baptist Church in Marks, where she found joy and strength that carried her through life’s ups and downs. Her commitment to her beliefs inspired those around her and provided comfort to her family.

Mary leaves behind a legacy of love through her surviving family members: her daughter, Shelia Gaddy (Steven) of Monroe, GA; her sisters, Linda Keen Melton of Crenshaw, and Betty Bailey of Courtland; her brothers, Johnny McCarty of Mobile, AL, Tony McCarty of Batesville, and Ricky McCarty of Tupelo. She also delighted in her role as a grandmother to six grandchildren: Nikki Simpson (John), Grant Davis, Sam Davis, Mary Grace Gaddy, Dominick Gaddy, and Shannon Gaddy, as well as two great-grandsons, Xavier Simpson and Spencer Simpson. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James A. Davis, Jr.; her parents, Rowdy Hale and Evelyn Gregory McCarty; her son, James “Jim” Alton Davis, III; and her siblings, Judy McCarty, Randy McCarty, and Teresa McCarty. Their memories will continue to live on through the love she instilled in her children and grandchildren.