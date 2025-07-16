Former Como Mayor announces State Senate candidacy Published 10:29 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Former Como Mayor Everette Hill last week announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 24 seat left vacant by the retirement of longtime Senator David Jordan.

Gov. Tate Reeves set a special election for the District 24 seat for Nov. 4, 2025. The qualifying deadline is Aug. 21.

District 24, is a north to south district that covers portions of Leflore, Panola, and Tallahatchie Counties. Jordan, 92, had represented the district, which only included Panola County after redistricting three years ago, for 33 years in the Legislature.

With a strong commitment to public service and a clear vision for the future, I aim to represent the people with integrity, dedication, and a focus on progress,” Hill said. “This isn’t about politics as usual – it’s about fighting for our families, our jobs, and our values.”