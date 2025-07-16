DNA confirms identity of remains found on Barnacre Rd. Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The human remains first reported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in May were indeed those of Larry James Robinson, Jr., 47, of Batesville. Police have been searching for him since January, when family members reported him missing.

When a dog brought what looked like remains to a residence on Barnacre Road, north of Batesville, the property owners contacted the Sheriff’s Office. An intense search over several days turned up no new remains.

This week the Sheriff’s Office said the state’s Medical Examiner’s office had confirmed, through DNA testing, that the remains found in May belonged to Robinson.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 662-563-6230, the Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653, or CrimeStoppers at 662-209-2011.