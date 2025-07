Coach Yo to give backpacks Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Staff Report

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Head Coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin will bring her No Ceilings

with Coach Yo Foundation to Batesville on Thursday, July 24, for a free back-to-school drive.

Coach Yo will be at Batesville Junior High School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the event, held

exclusively for students Kindergarten through 6th Grade.

There will be snowcones, face painting, free haircuts, and backpacks for the students.