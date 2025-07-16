Batesville Fire Deptartment Call Log Published 11:29 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

June 30

Pearson St., 65 year old male has passed out.

Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, caller advises male subject has medical emergency.

Gay St., 50 year old male has fallen from a ladder.

Ramsey Circle, county requesting mutual aid with structure fire.

July 1

Warner St., female infant has injury.

James St., grease fire.

Claude & Patton Lane, vehicle accident, no injuries, one car is in the ditch.

Patton Lane & MLK, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

John R. Lovelace Dr., Dollar Tree, 54 year old female not feeling well.

July 2

Hadorn Rd., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing.

I-55 northbound, mile marker 243, car sideswiped by 18-wheeler, truck kept going, passenger in car says he is injured.

Shamrock Dr., 74 year old female has fallen, knee and hip pain.

Shagbark Dr., elderly female has fallen, laceration on her head, Lifeguard has been toned.

Lester St., 86 year old male with pacemaker pains.

Lester St. & Panola Ave., vehicle accident, no information available.

Patton Lane Park, vehicle is smoking, no flames at this time.

College St., Batesville PD, 54 year old male has been maced, Lifeguard has been toned.

July 3

Dora St., 54 year old male was in altercation and has broken nose, Batesville PD on scene.

Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, fire alarm.

Vance St., 76 year old female unresponsive, LIfeguard has been toned.

I-55 northbound, 246 on-ramp, two vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard is en route.

July 4

Cracker Barrel Dr., caller advises there ia a grass fire behind the restaurant.

Pollard St., medical alarm, unknown injuries.

Patton Lane, Batesville PD on scene requesting truck, fireworks outside apartments.

Patterson St., garbage can is on fire.

July 5

Pearson St., 32 year old female with a diabetic emergency.

Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, female subject not feeling well in the parking lot, close to Dixieland.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Everett St., 80 year old female with possible stroke.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 46 year old male has fallen three times, injured leg and arm.

July 6

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, male subject throwing up.

Country Club Rd., residential carbon monoxide alarm, negative contact with homeowner.

Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole, 20 year old male feels faint.

Pine Place, female subject has medical emergency.

Willa St., 70 year old male has fallen.

Willa St., 51 year old female has leg pain.

July 7

Jackson St., 22 year old male with back pain.

Covenant Crossing, Home2SSuites, commercial fire alarm.

Lakewood Dr., Huddle House, medical alarm, company advises patient is in parking lot.

Gay St., 91 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard has been toned.

July 8

London Cove, male subject, life assist only.

Oakleigh Dr., residential fire alarm.

Public Square, 67 year old female with difficulty breathing, LIfeguard has been toned.

Martinez St., 63 year old male with pacemaker trouble.

Hwy. 51N, Family Dollar, 56 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

July 9

Jackson St., 22 year old male with back pain.

Garson St., caller states water is running through her house.

Pollard St., subject having auditory hallucinations.

Claude St., male subject having a mental breakdown, BPD is on scene,

Hwy. 51N, Factory Connection, fire alarm.

Lester St., 86 year old male has chest pain.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Shadow Lane, 84 year old female, lift assist.

London Cove, lift assist only.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, male subject has altered mental status.

Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, male subject has fallen in the bathtub.

July 10

Hoskins Rd., 50 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Hwy. 51S, Grace for Today, 59 year old male with high blood pressure.

Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, Lehman Roberts truck is leaking a flammable service.

Marie St., unknown age male has turned over a lawn mower, unknown injuries.

July 11

Gay St., female subject has fallen.

Vance St., 60 year old female has knee pain.

Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, commercial fire alarm.

Randy Hendrix Dr., Communicare, commercial smoke alarm.

Hadorn Rd., unknown age subject with a swollen eye, Lifeguard has been toned, Sheriff’s Office is on scene,.

July 12

Gracie Cove, 68 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hunter’s Parkway, 66 year old female has fallen.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 79 year old female has fallen, LIfeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s, elderly patient is unconscious, LIfeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51N, 83 year old male with possible stroke, Lifeguard has been toned.

Gracie Cove, 68 year old male is unconscious.

Cotton Plant Rd., 68 year old female with chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Eureka St., 82 year old female is seeing flashes.