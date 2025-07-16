Alice Roper Shields, 79

Published 11:52 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Alice Roper Shields, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed from this life on July 13, 2025, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, at the age of 79. Born on August 23, 1945, in Marks, Alice was a beacon of faith, hope, and love to all who knew her.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Crowder Baptist Church in Crowder, with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends at 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.

Alice’s life was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family and her faith. As a longtime faithful member of Crowder Baptist Church, she dedicated over 30 years to teaching Sunday School, instilling the teachings of scripture in the hearts of countless children and adults. Her ability to quote a scripture for any issue or problem that someone faced made her a valued confidante and a source of comfort to many. She impacted her community profoundly, guiding others through their struggles with her gentle wisdom and compassionate nature.

Alice spent her days cherishing simple joys. Among her favorites were reading, especially her Bible; lunchtime gatherings with her sisters; and, perhaps most dear to her, the cherished moments spent with her five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Alice had a special bond with her husband George Roberts “Bobby” Shields, who had preceded her in death, and together they created a nurturing home filled with love and laughter. The couple shared many precious moments riding and marveling at their farm, where they found solace in nature and each other.

Alice is survived by her loving daughters, Anna Shields Cook of Southaven, and Laura Shields Mills (Allen) of Brookhaven; her dear sisters, Kathleen “Kat” Yarbrough of Crowder, and Virginia Boyette of Courtland; her brother, Harold Roper, Jr. of Marks; five grandchildren—Patrick Cook (Natalie), Morgan Cook Sizemore (Trever), Wesley Cook, Stephen Mills, and Nathan Mills; along with two great-granddaughters, Robin and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, and her beloved parents, Harold and Evelyn Jones Roper. She is remembered not only for her kindness and generous spirit but also for her steadfast belief in the power of love and faith.