Naomi “Juanee” Pearson was born on March 31,1938 near Batesville, MS to Loyce and Nellie Sims. She passed from this life into the life everlasting on May 23, 2025 at Bellevue Assisted Living in Hattiesburg. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Pearson and her youngest brother, Paul Sims. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Amy Roller (Paul) and granddaughters Sophia and Kara, all of Hattiesburg, MS. She is also survived by brothers Winston “Ted” Sims and Denny Sims, along with a host of extended family and friends.

Raymond and Juanee married on August 1, 1958. Though north Mississippi was their home, she and Raymond lived in Petal, MS for a brief time and enjoyed living 25+ years in New Mexico, in the communities of Lovington, Artesia, and Carlsbad, where they made many life-long friends. They returned to Batesville in 1988. Juanee worked as a police dispatcher among other part-time jobs. She moved to Bellevue Assisted Living in Hattiesburg in 2021.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, but her current membership was at Longleaf United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg. Also dear to her heart were the people of New Hope Church of God. She enjoyed playing piano and accordion, crocheting, and listening to Southern Gospel music. Her family would like to express their deep appreciation to the many caregivers who assisted her these last four years. She chose to donate her body to science through the Genesis Legacy of Life program. A memorial service was held on Monday, May 26, 2025 at Jones and Sons Funeral Home chapel in Hattiesburg. Her ashes will be interred at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to New Hope Church of God, 296 Hwy 35 N, Batesville, MS 38606 or Longleaf United Methodist Church, 5317 Old Hwy 11, Suite 1, Hattiesburg MS 39402.