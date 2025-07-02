Swindle named Stephen D. Lee Scholar at Miss. State Published 10:10 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Alyssa Swindle, of Batesville, was recognized as a Stephen D. Lee Scholar during Mississippi State University’s spring 2025 commencement exercises. Swindle is among more than 140 students who attained this honor among nearly 3,500 spring graduates. Stephen D. Lee Scholars have achieved a cumulative 4.0 GPA during their college careers. Swindle, who studied Interior Design, earned the Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arch, Art & Design. MSU is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of more than 23,000 students.