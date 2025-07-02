New board takes office – Mayor pledges accountability, transparency Published 8:52 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Batesville Municipal Judge Jay Westfaul administered the oaths of office to the city’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen in a short ceremony on Tuesday, July 1.

City Attorney Colmon Mitchell presided, and introducing Westfaul and local ministers Rev. Newlie Long and Rev. John Howell, who opened and closed the proceedings.

Westfaul said the occasion was a “moment of civil renewal and democratic tradition” in the heart of Batesville. “We are reminded of the enduring strength of our community and the sacred trust that binds us together,” he said.

“Today we mark not just the beginning of new terms in office, but the continuation of a legacy, one built on service, accountability, and a shared vision for a better tomorrow.”

Westfaul first had Mayor Hal Ferrell stand and repeat the oath of service and allegiance to the U.S.Constitution, followed by a group swearing of Aldermen Jimmy McCloud, Carl Flowers, Whiz Whitaker, Dennis Land, and Stan Harrison.

Mayor Ferrell gave short remarks, focusing on three points for the coming four years.

“These three points are important for governing,” Ferrell said. “That the City of Batesville is accountable for providing safety, fire protection, maintaining streets, utilities, clean water, parks, the library, the Batesville Civic Center, supporting growth and much more; that the city is responsible for numerous operations, expenses, and educated decisions; and that the city strives for transparency by means of live-streamed meetings and posted minutes/agendas because residents and taxpayers should be aware of city actions and special announcements.”

”As mayor, with these three points in mind, I pledge to continue answering and returning your calls, to listen, to seek solutions, and to be a positive representative of Batesville wherever I am,” Ferrell said.