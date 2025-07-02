Former water department clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement Published 10:08 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

On Wednesday, July 2, State Auditor Shad White announced that Lisa Goodson, former Town of Sardis Water Department Clerk, has pleaded guilty to one count of Embezzlement of Public Funds.

Goodson took cash from water payments and then deleted the transactions from the payment system to hide the theft.

“My office will continue to crack down on cases like this so we can ensure that your tax dollars are spent properly,” said State Auditor Shad White. “I’m grateful that we’re able to work with prosecutors around the state on cases like this.”

Email newsletter signup

Goodson was prosecuted by the Panola County Circuit Court. Goodson was sentenced to ten years post release supervision and has been ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and $1,531.68.00 in restitution.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.