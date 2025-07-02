Emily Cochran joins Guaranty Bank Published 10:13 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Hue Townsend, CEO of Guaranty Bank, last week announced the hiring of Emily Cochran as a member of the loan support team at the Batesville branch. Cochran recently joined Guaranty Bank and brings a strong background in administrative and financial support, along with a deep connection to the local community.

A lifelong resident of Batesville, Cochran is known for her reliability, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service, qualities that align seamlessly with Guaranty Bank’s values and approach to relationship banking.

“Emily’s strong work ethic, community ties, and client-focused mindset make her a natural fit for our bank,” said Blake Shipp, Batesville president. “We are pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to the value she will bring to our customers and colleagues alike.”

Cochran graduated from South Panola High School and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from Delta State University. She is a life member of both the Delta State University Alumni Association and the National FFA Alumni, with active affiliations to the Mississippi Association and South Panola FFA Alumni Chapter.

Dedicated to her community, Emily is a former secretary of the Panola County Livestock Show Association and serves as a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she serves on the budget committee, sings on the church praise team, and numerous other positions.

Emily and her husband, Ryan Cochran, have been married for 17 years and are parents to their 14-year-old son, Hays.

She is the daughter of retired South Panola High School teachers, John Kilpatrick and the late Marcia Land Kilpatrick. In her free time, she enjoys attending Hays’ academic and sporting events, spending time with family and friends, and relaxing on beach vacations.