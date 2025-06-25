State’s syphilis epidemic targeted Published 9:28 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has joined other lawmakers to introduce a bipartisan, bicameral effort to address the syphilis epidemic and ensure that mothers, pregnant women, and infants are as healthy as possible.

The Maternal and Infant Syphilis Prevention Act would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue guidance to states on the best practices for screening and treatment of congenital syphilis under Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).

Syphilis is a highly treatable and preventable disease that was nearly eradicated in the 1990s. However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that infections are at the highest levels since the 1950s.

Email newsletter signup

The CDC reported that in Mississippi, infant hospitalization with congenital syphilis spiked by 1,000 percent, from 10 cases in 2016 to 110 cases in 2022.

“The syphilis epidemic has impacted many Mississippians, and I am working to protect mothers and children from this disease,” said Wicker.

This legislation is supported by March of Dimes, the National Coalition of STD Directors (NCSD), and Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health.