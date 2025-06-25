Public invited to first ever South Panola football bootcamp Published 9:33 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor a South Panola Football Bootcamp on Monday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. Fans will be admitted to the Gateway Tire indoor practice facility with directions and seating arrangements.

The first-year event is designed to give fans a chance to see the Tigers players prepare for the upcoming season and interact with the team and coaching staff.

Highlight of the event will be a motivational speech by DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle, who will talk about teamwork and leadership. The public is encouraged to attend. There will be no admission charge.

South Panola had another successful season in 2024, finishing 9-3 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Tigers advanced to the second round of the state championship playoffs before losing to Warren Central.