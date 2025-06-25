Property Transfers Published 9:25 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Property transfers between June 16-20, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Louis and Camille Breckenridge to Gene Painter, et al., Lot 10 of the Coley Subdivision of a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

U.S. Bank National Association to Barclays 2021 NPL1 REO Corp., North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Wintrust Mortgage to 2024BBT-R, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9 Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

William and Janice Gaugh to Phillip Williamson, Lot 12, Section A, Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Ronald and Suzanne Denley to Martha King Bending, Lots 10 and 11, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Jerry W. Jackson to Jerry W. Jackson and Deborah Lynn Gold-Jackson, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Nicholas C. Snyder to Tyler and Courtney Rybolt, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Rebecca Strider to Jonah Strider, Lots 16 and 17, Vance Acres Subdivision, Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

21st Mortgage Corporation to Ebony Anderson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Mashell Anthony to Carolyn Clark, South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mae Rita Moore to Key’Ariea Hunt, A parcel of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Quality Farm & Auto, Inc. to Cornerstone Farm & Auto, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Cranford and Anita Walters to Jerry Cranford, Lot 10 and Lot 11, Chickasaw View Subdivision, Section A, Phase II.

City of Batesville to Yancey Bros. Co., Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

HW Abbey, LP to Jeffery and Cynthia Young, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Michael and LaRhonda Ragan to 3367A, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Mary and Austin Lawrence to Sydney Ezelle and Tracy Hunt, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

LaKosha Hankins to JBS, LLC, A fractional part of Block 22, Old Town of Panola, Section 5, Township 9, Range 7.

James and Ashley Lynn to Kristen Keedy, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Advance Real Estate Investments, LLC to Robert Massey Erskine, Jr., A fractional part of Block 16, Sardis, being a fractional part of the West Half of Section 35, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Vonzell Logan and Josephine Floyd to Vonzell Logan and Josephine Floyd, Lot 4 of the West Side Subdivision.

Daniel Westerfield and Jennifer Alexander to Pine Crest Land Company, LLC, A parcel of land located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, Sardis.

Alvin and Kimberley F. Henderson to Keith Baldwin and Maria Bumpous, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 2 South, Range 8 West.

Juan and Geraldine McVay to Kimberly Ford, A portion of the East Half of Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 8 West (Revocable TOD Deed).

Maudie Sue Beck to Amber Roi Wright, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West (Revocable TOD Deed).