​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 9:24 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

June 16

Isaiah Zechariah Davis, 9640 CR 211, Oakland, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 17

Sean Jamarcus Green, 10212 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova, TN, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Rodrigas Devon Johnson,1225 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Lamario Quartez Lyons, 1938 Mitchell Rd., Como, arrested on a warrant (false pretense).

Kylan Cortez Speights, 4913 Ridge Walk, Memphis, charged with violation of probation.

Marshall Doneil Little, 3567A Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with receiving stolen property.

Misty Dawn Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with open container and providing false information.

Ashley Pascal Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with open container, providing false information, and shoplifting.

June 18

Tarran Kentrell Draper, 185 Shadow Lane Dr., Holly Springs, held for Holly Springs authorities.

Quindarrius Rashad Johnson, 211 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Bernard Lagregory Rushing, 310 Second St., Sledge, charged with contempt of court.

Ronregus Dushaun Lamar, 33 Wilburn Rd., Sardis, held on a bench warrant.

Jaderius Deonta Glass, 132 Parkview Dr., Calhoun City, charged with simple domestic violence and held for Calhoun County authorities.

June 19

Ronald Kortel Buckley, 914 Stokes Ave., Lambert, charged with aggravated domestic violence, stalking, kidnapping, two counts of burglary, grand larceny, three counts of malicious mischief, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

June 20

Robert Earl Boggy, 52A Laffery Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation (felon in possession of a firearm).

Tommy Orlando Walton, 1725 Dorchester Dr., Southaven, charged with failure to stop and disorderly conduct.

Randy Joe Doubleday, 1115 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jerrod Parker Bolen, 5129 Hwy. 51S., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jermane Dewayne Tunson, Lot 4 Courtney Village, Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Tyshawn Laquaon Thompson, 17 Meadow Lawn, Tuscaloosa, AL, held for Alabama authorities.

June 21

Morgan Martine Lamb, 209 Forest Dr. S., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness, disturbance of a family, and simple assault.

Charles Thomas Mann, 2208 Colonial Hills Dr., Southaven, charged with BUI.

June 22

Mark Jason Alred, 1673 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Basil Joseph Ticer, 6090 Smith Rd., Denver, CO, charged with parole violation (MDOC).

Jiaquarious Jayonta Edwards, 1488 S. Line St., Grenada, charged with domestic violence.

LaKrystal Qwenshay Brownlee, 200 Petit St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dempsey Alfried Cox, 218 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shakyla Shardee Lee, 407 W. Walnut St., Charleston, charged with speeding (105/70), no seatbelt, and no insurance.

Rydarius Latrell Roberson, 4685 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.