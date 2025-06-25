Fire Academy Fun Published 9:37 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Members of Batesville’s Junior Auxiliary sponsored another year of their popular Fire Academy for Kids in conjunction with the Batesville Fire Department. Throughout the week the children learned about fire safety and first response along with a variety of other educational and recreational activities. The tour of the Air Evac helicopter facility and chopper was especially exciting for the youngsters. This was the 20th year for the event. JA sponsors for Fire Academy included Tri-Lake Inflatables, TVA, TVEPA, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, Mississippi Air Evac, Enid Lake U.S. Corps of Engineers, MSU Extension Service/Batesville, Batesville Police Dept., and Water Valley Fire Dept. (Contributed)