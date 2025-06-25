Drowning statistics on the rise Published 9:35 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Panola County parents are being warned of a rise in drownings and near-drownings early in the summer season.

Few may be surprised to learn that drowning is the leading cause of death for American children ages one to four years. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital treated 17 Mid-South kids in 2023 for drowning and near-drowning.

Last year, the number of kids treated rose to 25.

“While the numbers suggest otherwise, proper training and adult supervision make it entirely possible for kids to enjoy swimming safely,” says Jennifer Taylor, manager of injury prevention at Le Bonheur and Safe Kids Mid-South.

“Research tells us that African American and Latino children are statistically among the most at-risk for drowning and we know that many of these tragedies could have been avoided with the appropriate training and access to swim facilities,” she said.

Children can drown in as little as one inch of water, but there are practical ways you can keep kids in your care safe. Tips include: