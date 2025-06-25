Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:23 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

June 16

Shamrock Dr., 82 year old male is unconscious, not breathing.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

June 17

Central St., 55 year old female with chest pain.

Oakleigh Dr., 50 year old male has chest pain.

June 18

Broad St., 21 year old male with suicidal ideations, has taken medications, Lifeguard has been toned.

Noble St., 75 year old female experiencing chest pain.

June 19

Leonard St., two subjects have been in altercation, female has multiple lacerations, BPD is on the scene.

Martinez St., subject has been knocked out but is breathing.

Hwy. 6, under the I-55 overpass, male subject is bleeding from the face, BPD is on the scene, Lifeguard has been toned.

King St., female subject needs medical attention, BPD is on scene.

June 20

Tubbs Rd., 31 year old male with abdominal pain.

Willa St., 71 year female needs lift assist.

Pollard St., smoke from a power line, caller says.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

MLK Dr., 48 year old female with abdominal pain.

June 21

Allen St.,75 year old female with chest pain.

Noble St., 22 year old male with suicidal ideations, Lifeguard has been toned.

June 22

Hwy. 6E, Blue Sky, 40 year old female with dehydrated.

Pearson St., 32 year old female is throwing up.