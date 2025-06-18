Property Transfers Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Property transfers between June 9-13, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

James M. Lee and Frances Ann Samples to Kent Rush and Kristen Rush, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Harry W. Simmons to Brandon Avant and Halle Lloyd, Lot 24, Hunters Trace Subdivision, located in Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Gloria J. Lee to Sameika Robinson, A parcel of land located in Section 1, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Roy Wardale Burns to Brittney Carlisle Hawkins, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 6 West (Reserving Life Estate).

John Dodd to Dallas Lane Dodd, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Joy Boyette Tutor to Ethan Bryce Leverson and LaShondra Matthews, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Charles R. Spriggs to Jerry W. Jackson, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jody Lanier Tyler to Beverly Ann McKennon, 244 Collins Road, Sardis.

Janeth Moreno Salazar to Juan Francisco Reyes Arellano and Janeth Moreno Salazar, Lot 18 of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Johnny and Shelley Russell to Johnny Russell, II, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West (TOD Deed).

Johnny and Shelley Russell to David W. Russell, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, containing 159.91 acres, more or less (TOD Deed).

Johnny and Shelley Russell to David W. Russell, Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, containing 159.91 acres, more or less (TOD Deed).

Johnny and Shelley Russell to Johnny Russell, II, A fractional part of the Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 6 West (TOD Deed).

Johnny and Shelley Russell to Johnny Russell, II, The Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, containing 35 acres, more or less (TOD Deed).

The Estate of Reta Joyce Dezell to Kesha Dezell, Relita Dezell, and Ivan Spain, A fractional part of Block 30, Old Town of Panola, Section 5, Township 9, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Joseph A. Higdon and Robert Ramirez to Chester Plaxico and Kimberly Plaxico, Part of Lots 3 and 4, Block 9, Town of Como, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

David Walsh, as Managing Partner for Easthaven Land, LLC, to Clarence Burton and Tameisha Thomas, A 6.1-acre part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter, in Section 26, Township 6, Range 7.

High Sierra Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Andre Golden, Part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 6, Range 9.