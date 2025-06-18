​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

June 9

Dodrick Demond Burton, 173 Curtis Drive, Charleston, charged with grand larceny.

Email newsletter signup

June 10

Micky Frank Edgil, 172 Elmo St., Nettleton, charged with DUI, speeding, and possession of marijuana.

Derrick Deshune Chandler,191 Love St., Crowder, charged with no drivers license.

Dustin Michael Gentry, 169 Oakdale Dr., Pope, charged with driving while license suspended.

June 11

Brandon Devere Johnson, 1700 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated assault.

Felix Elorza, 3 CR 3090, Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

June 11

Joseph Allen Gello, 7252 Windward Cove, Memphis, charged with probation violation.

Austin Sebastian Gehringer, 212 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with three counts of child neglect.

Trista Mae Paster, 212 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with three counts of child neglect.

Clyde Brooks, Jr., 817 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Donte Jamel Robinson, 117 Lamb Ave., Crowder, arrested on a warrant (controlled substance).

June 12

Aubrey Ledrell Mosley, III, 747 Hwy. 15N, New Albany, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, disturbance of a family, and public drunkenness.

Najee Labradford Edwards, 3339 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court.

Willie Kendrell Market, 2827A Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Daryl Dewayne Lewis, 3029 Longtown Rd., Sarah, held on a Drug Court violation.

M. Cortez Key, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shannon Lavell Griffin, 11090 10th St., Lambert, charged with speeding, no insurance, no drivers license, no seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI (other).

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Lamiah Nicole Haynes, 309 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, sentenced (simple assault).

June 13

Tony Caldwell, 2469 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shaunric Martez Clark, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Samuel Stevens White, 134 CR 287, Oxford, charged with a Drug Court violation.

Tiffany Nicole Thornton, 10A Rabon Rd., Batesville, charged with speeding and DUI (other).

Bernado Little, 1513 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with careless driving and DUI refusal.

June 14

Darrius Devont Hall, 510 Hwy. 330, Bruce, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no headlights.

Anita Lynn Barlow, 125 Pollen Rd., Sarah, held on a fugitive warrant.

Tiffany Marie Cox, 211 King St., Batesville, arrested on a warrant (contempt of court).

Tim Lee Marshall, Jr., 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana, no headlights, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Martravious Devonte Hardin, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

June 15

Cody Allen Baker, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mark Jason Alred, 1673 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Shukenn Aquion Nunley, 215 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with trespassing.

Earl Wilson, 325 Center St., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Antonio Lavell Wright, 26 Reuben Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI, no drivers license, no headlights, and switched tag.