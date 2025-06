Comer Heating & Air Cuts Ribbon Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Friends and family of Comer Heating & Air gathered on Thursday, June 12, for a ribbon cutting at their Batesville location, 439 Hwy. 51N. The company has moved its headquarters to Batesville and was welcomed by ambassadors from the Panola Partnership and Batesville Main Street. (Staff))