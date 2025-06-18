Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

June 9

Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, 54 year old male is dizzy.

Acorn Lane, fire alarm.

Email newsletter signup

Claude St., 73 year old male, county requesting mutual aid.

Hwy. 6 west, near Pearson, 18-wheeler has collided with a car, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

House Carlson Dr., WalMart, 24 year old female having a panic attack at the service desk.

Panola Ave., male subject has fallen in driveway, needs lift assist.

June 10

Jackson St., caller advises 45 year old male has come into her house and is on her couch sick.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 56 year old male with side pain, LIfeguard has been toned.

Jackson St., 76 year old female has chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

June11

Eureka St., 82 year old female needs oxygen, Lifeguard has been toned.

Van Voris St. & MLK, caller reporting a transformer has blown, no fire.

London Cv., lift assist, no injuries.

Westmoreland Circle, lift assist only.

Hwy. 6E., Parker Hannifin, 54 year old male with hip and back pain.

June 12

Van Voris St., structure fire behind Station No. 1, no exact address.

Broad St., medical alarm.

Hwy. 35N, MHP headquarters, 28 year old female has medical emergency.

House Carlson Dr., WalMart, 33 year old female has passed out.

Country Club Rd., 89 year old male has fallen.

June 13

Dora St., male subject has lacerations on his head.

London Cove., lift assist only.

Garson St., female patient with head injury from fight, BPD on the scene, Lifeguard has been contacted.

Eureka Rd., near I-55 area, power line is smoking, BPD is on scene, TVEPA has been notified.

Patton Lane, residential fire alarm.

Hwy. 35N, near Toyoda Gosei building, vehicle has struck a power pole, LIfeguard has been toned.

Brewer Rd., patient has a medical emergency.

Boothe St., 6 year old male with a broken leg, Lifeguard has been toned.

June 14

I-55 at Hwy. 6 exit, vehicle accident with car in the median, Lifeguard has been toned.

House Carlson Dr., WalMart parking lot, vehicle on fire and other vehicles are in danger.

Gordon Dr., 19 year old male has burns from boiling water.

Covenant Dr., Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

Patton Lane, 19 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 15 year old female having shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

June 15

Hwy, 6W, Gas Mart station, 22 year old male having a seizure.