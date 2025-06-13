Randy D. Ellis, 58 Published 2:47 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Randy D. Ellis, 58, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 11, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication to those who knew him.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery near Courtland. The family will receive friends at Wells Funeral Home at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Randy was born on Sept. 2, 1966, in Batesville, to Randolph and Wilene Rhine Ellis.

Email newsletter signup

Randy was known for his work as a painter, contributing his skills to homes and construction projects throughout the area. His meticulous craftsmanship brought color and life to countless spaces, reflecting his passion for his trade. In addition to painting, Randy found joy in woodworking, fishing, and hunting. Perhaps most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his children, who were the light of his life.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Alma Ruth Ellis and Hannah Carol Ellis, both of Batesville, and his son, Aron Randolph Ellis of Texas. Randy also leaves behind his mother, Wilene Rhines Ellis of Pope, and a granddaughter, Natalie Ellis, whose smiles brought warmth to his heart. He is further survived by his sister, Christie Ellis of Abbeville.

Randy D. Ellis is preceded in death by his father, Randolph Ellis, and his daughter, Hailey Lane Ellis, both of whom hold a treasured place in his family’s heart.