Published 2:41 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Lindy Gloria Spivey Mayo passed away at her home in Crenshaw  on June 12. Lindy was the wife of Jerry Mayo.

Funeral Services for Lindy will be held at noon on Monday, June 16, at Crenshaw Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

A full obituary will be provided once finalized by the family.