State Board of Nursing announces election of Dr. Gentry as treasurer Published 9:05 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The Mississippi Board of Nursing has announced the election of Dr. Lacey Gentry, DNP, RN, CNE, as Treasurer.

Dr. Gentry is a proud native of the MS Delta and is currently a resident of Courtland in Panola County. She is a graduate of the BSN and MSN programs at Mississippi University for Women and the Doctor of Nursing Practice in Administration and Education Program at Samford University. At Samford, she was honored with the Arlene Nash Hayne Excellence in Nursing Administration Endowed Award.

“I am passionate about increasing student and faculty retention in our state’s nursing education programs,” Gentry said. “This will ensure that Mississippi continues to develop exceedingly competent nurses who compassionately minister to the needs of their patients for generations to come.”

Dr. Gentry has been a nurse educator and administrator since 2000 and is currently a Professor and the Regional Hybrid Clinical Director at William Carey University. She previously served as the Director of the Accelerated BSN Program at UMMC School of Nursing-Oxford Campus and the Director of Associate Degree Nursing Instruction at Northwest Mississippi College. Additional service for Dr. Gentry includes working as a home health nurse in North Mississippi and a family nurse practitioner at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants of North Mississippi. She serves as an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) site visitor, was selected as a Bower Leadership Fellow in 2021, and completed the Mississippi Nurses Foundation Nurse Leadership Institute in 2023.

“We are very fortunate to have tremendous leaders like Dr. Lacey Gentry serving the MS Board of Nursing and the nursing professionals across MS,” said Dr. Phyllis Johnson, MBN Executive Director. “The success of our organization stems from our leadership and the talent they bring to the Board. We are grateful for their willingness to commit their time and capabilities to our efforts.”

The MS Board of Nursing is established to be a consumer protection agency with authority to regulate the practice of nursing through licensure as provided for by the MS State Code. Dr. Gentry was appointed to the Mississippi Board of Nursing by Governor Tate Reeves in 2021 and reappointed in 2024.