Henry E. Heafner, 91

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Henry E. Heafner, age 91, passed away Wednesday evening, June 11, 2025, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford, after a brief illness.

The family will be celebrating his life Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., June 13, at the Batesville First Methodist Church in Batesville. Friends are invited for a time of visitation prior to the service beginning at 5: p.m. The interment service will be private.

A complete obituary will be provided once it has been finalized.