Troop E officer honored in death Published 9:48 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Alyssa Schnugg

Blue lights lit up the sky across Oxford Thursday evening as law enforcement officers honored

the life and service of Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis, who died on

May 23 at his home in Abbeville.

Dennis, 31, was known by his badge number E-30 and went by his middle name, Jamel. He was

based in Batesville.

The tribute began at the Lafayette County Arena, where a procession of patrol cars with lights

flashing made its way down Highway 6, circled the historic Oxford Square, and returned via

South Lamar Boulevard.

Dennis, 31, was known by his badge number E-30 and went by his middle name, Jamel.

Born and raised in Lafayette County, Dennis was a graduate of Lafayette High School’s Class of

2012, where he wore jersey No. 6 as a standout football player for the Commodores.

After high school, Dennis continued to shine on the football field, first at Northeast Mississippi

Community College where he was named the 2014 MACJC All-Star Classic North Defensive

MVP — and later at Delta State University.

He graduated from Delta State in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise

Science.

Dennis began his law enforcement career in May 2023 when he graduated from the academy

with distinction, serving as the Third Squad Squad Leader and receiving the TAC Officer Award.