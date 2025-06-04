Troop E officer honored in death
Published 9:48 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025
By Alyssa Schnugg
Blue lights lit up the sky across Oxford Thursday evening as law enforcement officers honored
the life and service of Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis, who died on
May 23 at his home in Abbeville.
Dennis, 31, was known by his badge number E-30 and went by his middle name, Jamel. He was
based in Batesville.
The tribute began at the Lafayette County Arena, where a procession of patrol cars with lights
flashing made its way down Highway 6, circled the historic Oxford Square, and returned via
South Lamar Boulevard.
Born and raised in Lafayette County, Dennis was a graduate of Lafayette High School’s Class of
2012, where he wore jersey No. 6 as a standout football player for the Commodores.
After high school, Dennis continued to shine on the football field, first at Northeast Mississippi
Community College where he was named the 2014 MACJC All-Star Classic North Defensive
MVP — and later at Delta State University.
He graduated from Delta State in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise
Science.
Dennis began his law enforcement career in May 2023 when he graduated from the academy
with distinction, serving as the Third Squad Squad Leader and receiving the TAC Officer Award.