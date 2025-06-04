Restaurant Inspections Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 14 food service inspections in Panola County between May 1 and May

31 with eight receiving A grades, four receiving B grades and two initially receiving a C grade.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly

communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all

restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: McDonalds, Snow Kones (mobile), Loves

Travel Shop/Subway, Kona Ice mobile No. 1 and No. 2, Travelin Toms (mobile), Rafters on the Water and Bussin’ Out

of the Box (mobile).

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades were: Kroger deli, Rodeway Inn Sardis, Waffle House and Home Place

Pastures.

The Panola County facilities receiving a C grade were: Rodeway Inn Sardis and Home Place Pastures; however, both

places received a B on reinspection.