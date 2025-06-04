Property Transfers Published 9:58 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 19-23, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk

First Judicial District

Stephanie Lynn Wilbanks to Tawandra Bibbs and Tavelle Bibbs, 7 acres of land, more or less,

located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; also known

as 978 Walnut Road, Sardis.

Ellen Ramona Donaldson and David R. Donaldson, Trustees of the Ellen Ramona Donaldson

Revocable Living Trust to David Ray Donaldson, Trustee of the David Ray Donaldson

Revocable Living Trust, A parcel of land located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 18,

Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Carolyn Boothe to Daphne Fondren, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7,

Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Daphne Fondren to Carolyn Boothe, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7,

Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC to Great Northern Construction, LLC, 2.21 acres of land, more or less,

located in Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Lavorne Black Rudd, Mary Hester Black Jones, Rernell Black Glenn, Andrew Black, Elvis Black,

Arietta Black Palmer, Jerry Lean Black a/k/a Jerrilean Black Love, Mary Dean Black Carter,

Annie Clara Black McGothian, and Sanders Black to Booker T. Black, A part of Section 30,

Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Second Judicial District

Bobby Seab Woodruff to Stacey Woodruff Golmon and Lacey Woodruff Robertson, Northeast

Quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 7 West; Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township

9, Range 6 West; and the East Half of Section 36, Township 9, Range 7 West (TOD Deed).

Anthony Lott to Cameron Bell, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9

South, Range 6 West.

Jacqueline Mahan Rinck, Priscilla Mahan Smith, and Phillip Smith to Randy L. Boren and Jacob

Gowen, 224 Bates Street, Batesville; part of Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 13; also part of Lot 1,

Shufford Subdivision, Batesville.

Morgan G. Parducci and Lindsay C. Parducci to Christopher Paul Agnew, Lot 16 of Parkway

Courts and part of Lot 24, Block 28, Batesville.

Jeffrey Lee Allen to Jeffrey Lee Allen and Jennifer Martin, Northeast Quarter of Section 34,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jeff Allen to Kayla Hadley, Lot 10, Section A, Sardis Lake Estates.

Ronald L. and Rebecca Louis McMinn to William Christopher McMinn and Rachel McMinn

Jackson, Lot 5, Saree Subdivision.

DSV SPV 2, LLC to Toney Benson and Benson, LLC, 124 Panola Avenue, Batesville (LWD).

The Estate of Terry Caine to Clayton Wyatt Young, Lot 35, Westmoreland Subdivision, and a

fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Debbie West and William West, Jr. to WT Properties, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 16; part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21; part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 22, all in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jeffrey L. McGhee to Teylar Brooke Patton, A parcel of land in Section 26, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

The Will Redmond and Janice O’Neal Redmond Trust to Jessie Lynn Mills, A part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Billy Everett Smith to James Kevin Smith, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Popper Properties, LLC to Jonathan Rice and Jasmine Rice, A fractional part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kevin Wayne Harvey to Huong Tran Fielder, A parcel of land in Section 9, Township 8 South,

Range 5 West.

Dustin Earl Cook and Alissa Marie Cook to Ilda Arellano Martinez, Lot 4, Hotophia Hill Estates

Subdivision.

Robert D. Callihan to Robert D. Callihan, Jr. and Dustin R. Callihan, Part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 17, Township 9, Range 7 West (Reserving Life Estate).

Property transfers between May 27-30, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Carla J. Lambert to Alex Lambert and Carly Lambert, A fractional part of Section 9, Township 10

South, Range 6 West.

Daniel Weatherfield and Jennifer Alexander to Christopher Brocato, A fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Andrew Garrett, Executor, Estate of William Bruce Robison, Jr. to Deborah R. Robison, Lot 7,

Sunrise Hill Subdivision, Batesville.

Pine Crest Land Company, LLC to Timberland Harvesters VBS Real Estate Holdings, LLC, A

6.4237-acre tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Brian Chevalier to Ryan Swider, Lots 32 and 33 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section B.

Jamie Dozier to Janeth Moreno, Lot 18 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section B.

Janet Robison Abbey, Trustee of the Joy W. Robison Revocable Living Trust to Janet Robison

Abbey, et al., Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7

West; Lot 1 of the Hunters Trace Subdivision.

Cynthia B. Allgood to Jeff Padgett and Sandra Padgett, A fractional part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 4.09 acres, more or less.

CBH Development, LLC to Dylan Hall and Leslie Hall, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

FSB & Co., LLC FBO Super Saver Drugs, Inc. to Tyrone Market, A parcel of land located in

Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Matthew Lawrence Prentice to Charles Edgar Sorto, Lot 46 of the First Addition to Sunrise Hill

Subdivision.

First Judicial District

JRV Properties, LLC to Midnight Farms, LLC, All property lying West of the west right-of-way

line of Landfill Road in North Half of Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 8, Range 9.

Alan Brian Anderson, Gary Neil Anderson, and Lynda Crotzer Shepherd to Lynda Crotzer

Shepherd, Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby J. Glover to James Caleb O’Neal, A fractional part of the North Half of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8, Range 9 (SWD).

Michael R. Witt to Lisa W. Witt, The East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township

7 South, Range 9 West, containing 80 acres, more or less (Revocable TOD Deed).

Michael R. Witt to Lisa W. Witt, A fractional part of the Southwest corner of the Northwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 9 West, containing

23.43 acres, more or less (Revocable TOD Deed).

Royce K. Locke and Mary Frances Locke to Wilson Estates, LLC, A fractional part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.