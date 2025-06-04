Property Transfers
Published 9:58 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between May 19-23, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery
Clerk
First Judicial District
Stephanie Lynn Wilbanks to Tawandra Bibbs and Tavelle Bibbs, 7 acres of land, more or less,
located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; also known
as 978 Walnut Road, Sardis.
Ellen Ramona Donaldson and David R. Donaldson, Trustees of the Ellen Ramona Donaldson
Revocable Living Trust to David Ray Donaldson, Trustee of the David Ray Donaldson
Revocable Living Trust, A parcel of land located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 18,
Township 7 South, Range 5 West.
Carolyn Boothe to Daphne Fondren, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7,
Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Daphne Fondren to Carolyn Boothe, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7,
Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC to Great Northern Construction, LLC, 2.21 acres of land, more or less,
located in Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.
Lavorne Black Rudd, Mary Hester Black Jones, Rernell Black Glenn, Andrew Black, Elvis Black,
Arietta Black Palmer, Jerry Lean Black a/k/a Jerrilean Black Love, Mary Dean Black Carter,
Annie Clara Black McGothian, and Sanders Black to Booker T. Black, A part of Section 30,
Township 7 South, Range 7 West.
Second Judicial District
Bobby Seab Woodruff to Stacey Woodruff Golmon and Lacey Woodruff Robertson, Northeast
Quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 7 West; Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township
9, Range 6 West; and the East Half of Section 36, Township 9, Range 7 West (TOD Deed).
Anthony Lott to Cameron Bell, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9
South, Range 6 West.
Jacqueline Mahan Rinck, Priscilla Mahan Smith, and Phillip Smith to Randy L. Boren and Jacob
Gowen, 224 Bates Street, Batesville; part of Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 13; also part of Lot 1,
Shufford Subdivision, Batesville.
Morgan G. Parducci and Lindsay C. Parducci to Christopher Paul Agnew, Lot 16 of Parkway
Courts and part of Lot 24, Block 28, Batesville.
Jeffrey Lee Allen to Jeffrey Lee Allen and Jennifer Martin, Northeast Quarter of Section 34,
Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Jeff Allen to Kayla Hadley, Lot 10, Section A, Sardis Lake Estates.
Ronald L. and Rebecca Louis McMinn to William Christopher McMinn and Rachel McMinn
Jackson, Lot 5, Saree Subdivision.
DSV SPV 2, LLC to Toney Benson and Benson, LLC, 124 Panola Avenue, Batesville (LWD).
The Estate of Terry Caine to Clayton Wyatt Young, Lot 35, Westmoreland Subdivision, and a
fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Debbie West and William West, Jr. to WT Properties, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 16; part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21; part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 22, all in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Jeffrey L. McGhee to Teylar Brooke Patton, A parcel of land in Section 26, Township 9 South,
Range 7 West.
The Will Redmond and Janice O’Neal Redmond Trust to Jessie Lynn Mills, A part of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.
Billy Everett Smith to James Kevin Smith, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.
Popper Properties, LLC to Jonathan Rice and Jasmine Rice, A fractional part of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Kevin Wayne Harvey to Huong Tran Fielder, A parcel of land in Section 9, Township 8 South,
Range 5 West.
Dustin Earl Cook and Alissa Marie Cook to Ilda Arellano Martinez, Lot 4, Hotophia Hill Estates
Subdivision.
Robert D. Callihan to Robert D. Callihan, Jr. and Dustin R. Callihan, Part of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 17, Township 9, Range 7 West (Reserving Life Estate).
Property transfers between May 27-30, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County
Chancery Clerk:
Second Judicial District
Carla J. Lambert to Alex Lambert and Carly Lambert, A fractional part of Section 9, Township 10
South, Range 6 West.
Daniel Weatherfield and Jennifer Alexander to Christopher Brocato, A fractional part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Andrew Garrett, Executor, Estate of William Bruce Robison, Jr. to Deborah R. Robison, Lot 7,
Sunrise Hill Subdivision, Batesville.
Pine Crest Land Company, LLC to Timberland Harvesters VBS Real Estate Holdings, LLC, A
6.4237-acre tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South,
Range 6 West.
Brian Chevalier to Ryan Swider, Lots 32 and 33 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section B.
Jamie Dozier to Janeth Moreno, Lot 18 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section B.
Janet Robison Abbey, Trustee of the Joy W. Robison Revocable Living Trust to Janet Robison
Abbey, et al., Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7
West; Lot 1 of the Hunters Trace Subdivision.
Cynthia B. Allgood to Jeff Padgett and Sandra Padgett, A fractional part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 4.09 acres, more or less.
CBH Development, LLC to Dylan Hall and Leslie Hall, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
FSB & Co., LLC FBO Super Saver Drugs, Inc. to Tyrone Market, A parcel of land located in
Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Matthew Lawrence Prentice to Charles Edgar Sorto, Lot 46 of the First Addition to Sunrise Hill
Subdivision.
First Judicial District
JRV Properties, LLC to Midnight Farms, LLC, All property lying West of the west right-of-way
line of Landfill Road in North Half of Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 8, Range 9.
Alan Brian Anderson, Gary Neil Anderson, and Lynda Crotzer Shepherd to Lynda Crotzer
Shepherd, Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Bobby J. Glover to James Caleb O’Neal, A fractional part of the North Half of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8, Range 9 (SWD).
Michael R. Witt to Lisa W. Witt, The East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township
7 South, Range 9 West, containing 80 acres, more or less (Revocable TOD Deed).
Michael R. Witt to Lisa W. Witt, A fractional part of the Southwest corner of the Northwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 9 West, containing
23.43 acres, more or less (Revocable TOD Deed).
Royce K. Locke and Mary Frances Locke to Wilson Estates, LLC, A fractional part of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.