​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

May 26

Erick Kristofer Williams, 1802 W. Jackson Ave., Oxford, charged with speeding, no insurance, no drivers license, and

DUI (other).

Jorkeedrick ShanJormarcus Harris, 107 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with intimidating a witness, statuatory rape, and

resisting arrest.

Jason Oliver Henry, 3226 W. McKinley Blvd., Milwaukee, charged with DUI.

Kentray Ravan Clay, 706 Roosevelt St., Greenwood, charged with shoplifting, felony fleeing, and two counts of

aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

May 27

Anotonio Dernardo Blakes, 419 Enid Shores Rd., Pope, charged with grand larceny.

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, held for court.

Makietric Daunta Joy, 1238 N. Lawrence Rd., Batesville, held for court.

Louis Monice Bell, III, 2634 Lake Blvd., Tunica, charged with the sale of fentanyl (less than 2 grams).

Noriah Treshelle Crump, 113 Boyd St., Batesville, charged with two counts of disregard for a traffic device, no

insurance, open container, and disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Makiyah Symone Crump, 113 Boyd St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

May 28

John Barrett McArthur, 104 Franklin St., Sardis, held for West Memphis, AR, authorities.

Samuel L. Jackson, 799 Jackson Rd., Sarah, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear).

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Jessica Lynne Martin, 154 Forest St., Pope, charged with child endangerment, resisting arrest, and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

May 29

Triston Kane Sanders, 70 CR 5007, Como, charged with no tag, no insurance, no drivers license, and DUI (other).

Rayford Benard Cathey, 215A Eureka St., Batesville, charged with stalking and simple assault.

Denial Maurice Sledge, 432C Fondren Rd., Sardis, released to custody of DeSoto County authorities.

William Andre Anderson, 2667 Madeline Lane, Southaven, charged with driving while license suspended.

Terricious Kendron Cassey, 66 Hwy. 341N, Vardaman, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections (probation violation).

May 30

Kelby Flozell Campbell, 1270A Hwy. 51S, Oakland, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and held

for MDOC authorities.

Samare Shunell Toliver, 319 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (other)

Jaguar Malik Maiden, 1632 Harris Rd., Robinsonville, charged with DUI (other).

Jonathan Alvin Willis, Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with improper tag, no insurance, no drivers license, and

DUI.

Leslie Lamond Cosby, 104 Boyd St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Jimmy Jerome Sykes, 5879 Star Landing Rd., Lake Cormorant, charged with DUI (other).

Deidre Lashae Adams, 219 N. Thompson St., Bruce, charged with improper equipment, no insurance, and DUI.

Brett Hammond, 208 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Kenneth Morris, 260 Deavers Rd., Purvis, charged with auto burglary.

May 31

Arthur Daniel Wilson, 7207 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with public drunkenness.

Kolby Chase Caudell, 1206 Longcrest Rd., Memphis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

June 1

Russell Allen Whitaker, 3465 Castle Dr., Horn Lake, charged with simple assault.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 94 Charles Lane, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, no address listed, charged with malicious mischief.

Valerie Chris King, 8220 Dundee Rd., Dundee, charged with contempt of court.