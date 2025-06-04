Farm rooster treading on dangerous ground Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Star Denmark Route

There is a rooster on the farm that is treading on dangerous ground. He has become

aggressive toward almost everyone he meets. No doubt, he sees himself as not just an

equal but superior to any human who enters his domain. This rooster has no name but

most visitors and family have (independent of one another) ended up calling him “That

A**hole rooster)

I have attributed to the ‘A’ rooster an intelligence that surpasses any other poultry I have

had on the place. Once, having parked my red Colorado pickup in the driveway, doors

open, and I walked off to attend some task that needed to be done in a hurry. Upon my

return, I found the ‘A’ rooster on the dash of the truck, hens perched at the 10 and 2

positions on the steering wheel and two more hens examining the gas and brake

pedals. It looked like they were investigating the vehicle for possibly taking a joy ride.. I

checked my pockets and luckily had taken the keys with me.

I think the reason that ‘A’ rooster gives me a wide berth is that I feed the flock. I have

captured him a few times and had him accompany me as I took care of the chores.

Tucked under my arm I looked down at him as he was being carried. His legs were

relaxed, no fear at all, no struggling and an air about him of having me under control.

The real dislike is between Angie and him. Angie is a farrier and will snatch him up and

trim his spurs. He really puts on a display with Angie. He pecks the ground makes a

chirping sound and will walk sideways toward her. Angie is just annoyed and starts

reciting chicken recipes at him.

I find the ‘A’ rooster entertaining. It is like the Pink Panther movies where Cato

ambushes Inspector Jacques Clouseau at different times to keep him on his toes. There

is always an eye out for the rooster just in case he feels like crossing the line. The hens

like him and unless he becomes more of a nuisance, he can stay out of hot water.