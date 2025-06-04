Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

May 26

Hwys. 6&51, two-vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked, Lifeguard has been toned.

May 27

Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical, smoke alarm in the ER.

Eureka St., 78 year old female has fallen with head injury, Lifeguard has been toned.

May 28

Westmoreland Circle, 75 year old male needs lift assist.

May 29

Power Dr., female has been assaulted.

Hunter’s Parkway, 54 year old female has diabetic emergency.

Hwy. 6, close to interstate, three-vehicle accident.

Vick St., Little Ceaser’s, male subject has a head injury.

May 30

Hwy. 6E, Blue Sky station, possible electrical fire, reports of wires burning around the register

area.

Acorn Lane, medical alarm, unknown injury to female patient.

Hwy. 51 & Eureka, Batesville 51 station, reports of a loud sound, underground fuel tanks may

be damaged.

Hwy. 51S, Batesville Job Corps, male subject with a head injury and difficulty breathing.

Patton Lane, female caller has been assaulted, Lifeguard has been toned, BPD is en route.

May 31

Lawson St., 48 year old male having a medical emergency, BPD and Lifeguard have been

toned.

King St., 64 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Tindal Cove, residential fire alarm, negative contact with homeowner.

Hwy. 6 & Mill Cross Rd., reports of male subject sitting unconscious in vehicle, BPD has been

toned.

King St., elderly female with difficulty breathing and altered mental status, Lifeguard has been

toned.

June 1

Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, multiple injuries from incident, one subject has head injury, Sheriff’s

Office and BPD are on scene, Lifeguard has been toned.

Trianon St., 40 year old female with back pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Shadow Lane, 36 year old female has upset stomach.

Hwys. 6&51, Circle K store, 8 year old child has a headache, sitting in Honda Civic.