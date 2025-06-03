Mayor Ferrell wins second term in close race Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Mayor Hal Ferrell won a second term as Mayor of Batesville in a tight race Tuesday. The results are unofficial and there are a small number of affidavit ballots that need to be tallied, but not enough to change the outcome.

Mayor Ferrell won with 927 votes to Teddy Morrow’s 894. The 1,843 votes cast in the mayoral race was about 400 more than were cast in Ferrell’s first win in 2021.

A breakdown of the ward vote totals in the mayor’s race will be posted Wednesday.