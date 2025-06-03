Batesville city board will see changes Published 9:47 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

In the City of Batesville’s election held Tuesday, June 3, two incumbent aldermen were defeated and a new Alderman-at-Large was elected.

In the Alderman-at-Large race, former Chief of Police Jimmy McCloud defeated former alderman Ted Stewart 1,396 to 386.

Ward precinct totals for that race will be posted Wednesday. Candidates and supporters waited in the Batesville Courthouse while Election Commission officials tallied in-person and absentee votes. The totals were announced about 9 p.m.

In Ward 1, James “Whiz” Whitaker had 150 votes, Jeremy Weldon had 146, incumbent Bill Dugger garnered 133, and former Mayor Jerry Autry had 97. Weldon led the in-person voting on election day by 3 votes, but lost in the absentee votes at the courthouse count 24-17 to Whitaker for a difference of four votes.

Weldon said he will consider a challenge because the difference was less than five, but will wait for the Election Commission to certify Tuesday’s results before he makes that decision.

In Ward 2, Carl Wayne Flowers unseated incumbent Bobby Walton, getting 213 votes to Walton’s 74. Harvey Flowers received 86 in that race.

In Ward 3, Stan Harrison kept his seat in convincing fashion, beating Tommy Caine 277 to 185. Also in that race, Barry Flowers got 77 ballots.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land beat challenger Shalonda Ford 294-87.

All the totals are unofficial pending the final inspection of affidavit ballots. Those will be reviewed and the official totals announced next week.