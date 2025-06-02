Published 10:30 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Mari Darby Correro, who loved being called Mama by her three boys, was surrounded by her loving family when she gained her angel wings on Thursday morning, May 15, 2025 at her parents home in Batesville, MS.

Mari was born in Batesville on August 12, 1967 to her loving parents, Bill and Sandra Darby, whom they claim taught her everything she knew.

Mari was mother to Ian, Chase, and Cole Correro. She raised her boys with love and devotion in Batesville, MS. It is here where she began her teaching career. She taught many grades and subjects over 16 years, but science and special education were her passions. She loved her students and did her best to prepare and educate them for their futures in the world.

Mari believed it is our responsibility to ensure that all of God’s children have the opportunity to fulfill their God-given potential for service to Him and participate fully in their community. She encouraged her sons to participate in sports, music, choir, clubs, and any other activity they were interested in. To ensure each sons success in Cub Scouts, she became a den leader in Pack 78 to make accommodations for scouts with special needs. She also founded a special needs tee-ball team, The Trailblazers, through the City of Batesville’s Parks & Recreation.

Mari was a member of Independence Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, sang in the church choir, and participated in and eventually became a leader of the church’s youth group.

Mari enjoyed traveling with her boys and they went on many adventures. Music and dance were two of her passions. On trips, they would rock out to all genres of music. Ian and Chase got her love of movies and music for sure. She cherished the time spent with her family and her dear friends. In her spare time, she watched crime shows, read books (the Stephanie Plum series and of course Harry Potter), crocheted, and even hand quilted.

Mari loved animals and over the years had a variety as pets. Cats, dogs, cows, pigs, rabbits, chickens, and even a mouse. She was all the time bringing home strays, a trait which her son Cole inherited!

Mari was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jack and Gwen Hartzell (Grandaddy and Momoo), and her paternal grandparents, Morris and Mary Darby (Daddo and Mammy).

She is survived by her three sons, her parents, her brother William (Carol), and their children, Tait, Harley, and Avery, her ex-husband Bubba, her mother-in-law Linda Singletary, her GiGi, and much-loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Knowing and loving each of you was the success story of her life!

While Mari will be dearly missed by all who knew her, she would want everyone to know that she was more than prepared and eager to meet her Lord and Savior. She wanted you to take solace in the fact that you’ll meet again someday!

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Independence Presbyterian Church’s reception hall. A memorial service will follow in the church sanctuary beginning at 4:00 P.M.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may send those to the Independence Presbyterian Church, 10700 Highway 35 South, Batesville, MS 38606 or to the American Cancer Society.