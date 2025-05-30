Sheriff’s Office searching area after reports of human remains Published 10:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has made the following release:

On Thursday May 29, deputies were dispatched to a location on Barnacre Road where the caller reported their dog had brought to the residence what appeared to be human remains.

The PCSO criminal investigations division responded to the scene and began investigating the claim. Residents in the area will see a large law enforcement presence in the area. we ask that you stay clear as we investigate this matter.

We are working with state and local law enforcement to confirm that the remains are human and to identify the person if they are confirmed to be human.