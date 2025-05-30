Pat “Bibi” Sullivant, 73

Published 10:25 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Pat “Bibi” Sullivant, a treasured member of her community, passed away at her home in Pope on May 23, 2025. Born on June 3, 1951, in Memphis, Bibi dedicated her life to her family, friends, and career, leaving a legacy of love and laughter that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.

The services honoring Bibi’s life was held Wednesday, May 28, at New Hope Church of God in Batesville. Bibi was laid to rest at Antioch Cemetery in Courtland.

In her professional career as a dental hygienist, Bibi was known not only for her expertise but also for her warm, caring demeanor that made her patients feel at ease. She approached her work with a fun-loving spirit, befriending many.

Her greatest pride came from raising her three sons, Bryan Sullivant (Jamie), Chad Sullivant (Sheryl), and Hayden Sullivant, who together with her six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, were her joy and inspiration. She also leaves two sisters, Beverly Malloy (Sam) of Sardis and Shirley Priest (Brian) of Madison.

Bibi had many passions, other than her boys, whether it was tending to beautiful flowers and plants, cooking delightful meals for gatherings, or enjoying the beauty and serenity of the lake where she like to spend her down time. Bibi’s love for the lake gave her wonderful moments with her “Lake Friends”, where laughter and shared experiences created bonds that would last a lifetime. Her genuine nature and zest for life enriched the lives of many, always bringing people together in celebration or simply for a good conversation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cody R. Rowland and Annie Cossitt Rowland, whose guidance shaped Pat into the remarkable woman she became.

Pat “Bibi” Sullivant’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the memories cherished by her loved ones. She will be missed deeply, but the love she shared will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to have known her.